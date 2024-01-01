Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III’s Calls Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant

FP Report

WASHINGTON DC: Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder provided the following readout:

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant today to discuss Israel’s hostage rescue that returned two citizens back home to their families and ongoing negotiations to secure the release of all remaining hostages held by Hamas. Minister Gallant provided an update on military operations in Khan Younis. Secretary Austin and Minister Gallant also discussed the importance of safeguarding civilians and ensuring the movement of and access to humanitarian assistance before any operations against Hamas in Rafah.