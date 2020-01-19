BRT holds another test drive in Peshawar

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) on Sunday has arranged another test drive in Peshawar.

According to details, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Local Government and Rural Development, Kamran Khan Bangash also participated in the test drive of the project.

Talking to media, the special assistant told that the project will soon be inaugurated by the CM.

It is to be mentioned here that only six percent work was done on the Peshawar BRT project in last six months due to delay in issuance of funds to the contractors.

The mega project of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government – which was started during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s previous term in the province – has been surrounded by controversies and problems since the beginning.

The initial estimated cost of the project was Rs 49 billion which has now surged to Rs 68 billion. The government has decided to conduct a forensic audit of the planned undertaking through the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

However, it has been learnt that people will not get benefit from the project as no subsidy will be provided to the masses that will pay Rs 5 per kilometer.

At the end of the year, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) started investigation into the matter on the directives of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) while the KP government moved the Supreme Court (SC) to stop the interrogation.

The provincial government has maintained that it has contacted the apex court to only bring forth its stance over the matter.