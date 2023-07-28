Brush your teeth before bed for better cardiac health: Study

ANKARA (AA): Brush your teeth before you sleep. That might be not just a good idea for your dental health, but as it turns out, even for your heart as research conducted in Japan revealed that not brushing before bedtime can increase the risk of heart diseases.

According to News Medical report, the research focused on the relation between brushing and risk of heart diseases.

Within the scope of the research, 1,675 patients were selected from those hospitalized at Osaka University Hospital in Japan between 2013 and 2016.

Participants were divided into four groups as those who brushed twice a day in the morning and evening, those who brushed only at night, those who brushed only in the morning, and those who did not brush at all.

Researchers also took into account the participants’ age, gender, and smoking history. In addition, health records of participants were retrospectively reviewed by four independent researchers.

The research focused on cardiovascular diseases such as heart failure, heart rhythm disorder, heart attack, chest pain, and heart valve and aortic diseases requiring surgery.

Those who brushed twice a day and those who brushed only at night had significant higher cardiovascular disease (estimated) survival rates than those who did not brush at all.

The findings of the study revealed that brushing only in the morning was insufficient and brushing at night proved vital.

Results of the research were published in the journal Scientific Reports