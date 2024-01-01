Budapest to host Euro 2024 play-off between Israel and Iceland

Budapest (AFP): The Euro 2024 play-off between Israel and Iceland will be played in Budapest on March 21, the Israeli football association said on Wednesday.

Israel have played their games at neutral venues since the country’s war with Hamas began on October 7. UEFA announced later that month that no international matches would be played in Israel until further notice.

The winner of the Israel-Iceland game will play Bosnia and Herzegovina or Ukraine five days later for one of the three remaining places at Euro 2024.

Israel have never qualified for the European Championship.