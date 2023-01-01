Budgetary progress to remain stagnant without an IMF agreement: Rashid

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League Chief Sheikh Rashid said there would be no progress in the budget if the government failed to reach staff level agreement with the International Monetary Fund.

Taking to Twitter, he raised many questions regarding the budget from asking the government on how loans would be paid and how the revenue collection of Rs9200 billion would be completed to raising concerns regarding the increase of exports if industry did not start.

Responding to the speech of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he said his speech was acceptance of errors committed by him adding the masses have rejected the newly formed party. (NNI)