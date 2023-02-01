Bugti: Common man can’t fathom facilities provided to jailed Imran

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti has remarked that the common man cannot fathom the facilities provided to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman in jail.

In an interview with Independent Urdu on Thursday, Bugti labeled the former prime minister as the favorite of the courts, stating that he was enjoying unprecedented privileges in jail.

The interior minister highlighted the extraordinary facilities that the PTI chief was receiving in jail. He drew comparisons with regular inmates and former prime ministers who had faced imprisonment.

Bugti pointed out that the PTI chief’s special treatment became apparent when he was directed to the Police Lines in Islamabad in a Mercedes after his arrest on May 9. “Former chief justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial’s casual remarks further reinforced this argument,” he added.

Emphasising the need for judicial reforms in Pakistan, Bugti cited concerns with the current state of the judiciary.

Regarding the PTI chief’s recent court appearance on November 28 in the Cipher case, Bugti assured that the government would comply with the court’s orders.

Bugti also expressed skepticism about the legitimacy of the cases registered against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif, deeming most of them ‘baseless’.

Responding to complaints from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) about the lack of a level playing field in the upcoming elections, Bugti dismissed the notion of bias towards the PML-N. He argued that all political parties enjoyed an equal footing.

Regarding election security, Bugti said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was assured of the Interior Ministry’s full support.

The interior minister emphasised the repatriation of Afghan nationals, stating that those who entered Pakistan illegally must return to their homeland. He stressed the importance of legal entry, stating that those entering under disguise would not be welcomed, citing the deportation of 300,000 illegal immigrants, primarily Afghans.

Discussing the issue of missing persons in Balochistan, Bugti criticised the Islamabad High Court’s summoning of Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, claiming it was not a proper practice to summon the PM for every minor matter. He defended the government’s efforts, stating that data indicated the lowest number of missing person cases in the region.

About the Gaza invasion of Israel, Bugti condemned the war crimes and expressed Pakistan’s continued support for Palestine. He echoed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) position, supporting Saudi Arabia’s call for countries to cease providing arms to Israel.

Courtesy: (Dunyanews)