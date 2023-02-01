Where we are going today: Orbe doughnut shop in Jeddah

Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: If you have a soft spot for doughnuts, look no further than Orbe.

This outlet in the heart of Jeddah offers light, fresh, and delectable mini-doughnuts. Simply order and then savor the moment, with each item made on the spot and served piping hot.

Doughnut lovers can order from six to 48 pieces from a menu that ranges from classics such as Nutella and lotus to adventurous pistachio and fruity options.

We opted for the 12-piece box featuring three flavors — confectioners’ sugar, cinnamon sugar, and crunchy choco. The tiny bites took me back to my childhood, a reminder of the homemade doughnuts my mother would lovingly prepare.

Orbe’s doughnuts have a delightful fried flavor, a refreshing departure from the “cakey” offerings found in commercial establishments.

To complement the sweetness, I paired my doughnut feast with a hot chocolate.

Orbe’s customers can also watch their doughnuts being prepared through a glass window — a welcome touch that engages them in the cooking process.

The outlet’s boxes are visually appealing, with vibrant colors and featuring Orbe, the cartoon astronaut.