Button-Button

Malik Muhammad Adnan Shafi



A small apartment in a bustling city a timid woman named Lily. Lily receives gb a mysterious button box in the mail and is offered a large sum of money to push the button inside. The consequences of our actions and the importance of clear communication.



Lily had always been a shy and reserved person. She had just moved to the city and was struggling to make ends meet. One day, she received a small package in the mail. Inside was a small button box with a note that read “Push the button, and receive $50,000.”



At first, Lily was hesitant. It all seemed too good to be true. But the money would help her pay off her student loans and start a new life. She decided to push the button. Immediately after pushing the button, Lily regretted her decision. She had no idea what the consequences would be. A man named Steward appeared at her doorstep and explained that the money was hers, but that someone she didn’t know would die as a result of her action.



Lily was horrified. She had never intended for anyone to get hurt. She tried to explain to Steward that she had no idea what the button would do, but he simply told her that she had made her choice. As the days went by, Lily couldn’t shake the guilt she felt. She tried to track down Steward to see if there was anything she could do to undo what she had done, but he was nowhere to be found.



In the end, Lily learned a valuable lesson about the consequences of our actions. She realized that communication is key and that she should have asked more questions before making a decision that would impact someone else’s life. She vowed to always be more thoughtful and intentional in her choices moving forward.