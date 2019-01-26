By-polls on PS-94 seat to be held tomorrow

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The by-polls on the vacant PS-94 seat of Sindh Assembly will be held on Sunday (tomorrow).

According to details, PS-94 seat had fallen vacant after the death of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan’s (MQM-P) lawmaker Muhammad Wajahat, who won the seat in the general elections, 2018.

those MQM-P and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) have increased political activities to acquire public’s support in the PS-94 which is located in the district limits of Korangi.

Moreover, MQM-P organized a rally on the last day of election campaign.

MQM-P’s leader Amir Khan sarcastically advised political rivals to not struggle by saying that his party’s candidate would be victorious with a decisive margin.

Meanwhile, PSP’s leader Mustafa Kamal moved to the constituency and asked the general public to support his party if they were to secure their basic rights and fundamental facilities.

Besides, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ordered to deploy Rangers in and outside the polling stations to ensure peaceful, secure and transparent polls.