Candidatures in Bajaur District succeeded in mobilizing voters

F.P. Report

KHAR: There were long queues of the general public including women voters with great enthusiasm witnessed among them for exercising their right of vote for their likeminded candidate contesting election on three Provincial Assembly Seats including PK-19, PK-20 and PK-21 respectively without any fear.

President Bajaur Press Club, Hasban Ullah, has also setup a room for the out-stationed journalists, who are here covering the election besides providing them traditional Green Tea (Kawa) and Tea. “We have made arrangements for the lunch as well, Hasban Ullah, the President of Bajaur Press Club told media.

He said that there is great enthusiasm despite a tragic incident of the assassination of one of the candidate as result of which the election on the only NA-8 seat from Bajaur and PK-22 postponed by the Election Commission of Pakistan, otherwise the people are taking great interest in exercising the right of vote in the General Election-2024.

Surprisingly, there were long queues of the women voters as well right from the morning and those sensing the importance of the women voters, who are 48 percent of the total population of the Bajaur Districts, succeeded in mobilizing them to get a certain edge against their rival candidates.

About the overall position of the candidatures, President Bajaur Press Club Hasban Ullah said that Malik Khalid Khan, independent candidate contesting election on PK-19 along with other strong candidates including Malik Muhammad Ayaz of JI and Dr. Hameed-ur-Rehman with a backup support of PTI contesting as Independent candidate.

Likewise, he said, independent candidate Anwar Zeb Khan, having backup support of PTI, Shahab Uddin Khan of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Maulana Abdur Rashid of JUI-F, former MNA Syed Akhunzada Chattan of PPP and Gul Afzal Khan of Awami National Party are among strong candidates over PK-20.

Similarly, Hasban Ullah said that Haji Sardar Khan of JI, Haji Juma Syed, Independent Candidate, Engineer Ajmal Khan, Independent candidate with a back-up support of PTI, Muhammad Anees, Independent candidate, Rasheed Khan of Awami National Party are among strong candidates.

A total of 50 candidates are in the running for the three provincial assembly seats in the Bajaur District. The total number of male and female voters in three provincial constituencies is 4,88,873 and the total number of male voters is 2, 66, 169. The total number of women voters is 2, 22, 644. A total of 275 polling stations have been set up for the elections with 257 joint polling stations for men and women have been established.

The Election Commission has declared 63 polling stations as the most sensitive, 109 polling stations have been declared sensitive and 65 as normal with 2526 policemen deployed for security. A ban has been imposed on the display of all types of weapons in the district under Section 144. Deputy Commissioner Bajaur also directed the law enforcing officials to take immediate action if anyone involved before or after election in aerial firing. He said section 144 has already been imposed to deal with such incidents.

The polling is in full swing on all three provincial assembly seats across the district. Most of the candidates are giving more priority to the women voters in Bajaur District, which are 48 percent of the total population.

For three provincial assembly seats – PK-19 Bajaur-I, PK-20 Bajaur-II, PK-21 Bajaur-III while election on PK-22 Bajaur-IV, had been postponed along with NA-8. There are seven candidates to run for PK-19 Bajaur-I, 11 for PK-20 Bajaur-II, 18 for PK-21 Bajaur-III. Malik Hikmatullah Mamond of ANP, Ikram Khan of PMLN, Malik Ayaz of JI, Said Rahim Shah Sabawoon of Mazloom Ulasi Tehreek while independent candidates Dr Hameedur Rahman, Malik Khalid Khan and Rahimdad Khan are contesting elections on PK-19 Bajaur-I.

On PK-20 Bajaur-II constituency, there are a total of 11 candidates in the election arena – Maulana Waheed Gul of JI, Shahabuddin Khan of PMLN, Maulana Abdur Rashid of JUIF, Akhunzada Chattan of PPP, Gul Afzal Khan of ANP, Burhanuddin of Muttahida Qaumi Movement, Shahid Azam of Tehreek-e-Darveshan Pakistan, Sher Ahmad of JUI-S while former minister Anwarzeb Khan, Muambar Khan and Muhammad Saeed Khan are contesting elections in independent capacity.

Similarly, there are more independent candidates, including a woman, out of the total 18 to contest elections on PK-21 Bajaur-III. The candidates comprising Rashid Khan of ANP, Shakil Khan of PPP, Haji Sardar Khan of JI, Muhammad Zahoor Khan of PMLN, Muhammad Tariq of JUIF, Muhammad Asghar Khan Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, Zair Muhammad of MUT. While the lone woman candidate Sultanat Bibi, Malik Umar Wahid, Engr Ajmal Khan, Badshah Rawan, Jumma Said, Hazoor Khan, Samiullah, Shakirullah and Shah Salim are contesting polls as independents in this constituency.

Also, there are a total of 14 candidates to test their luck in the forthcoming elections in PK-20 Bajaur-IV constituency. Abdullah advocate of PPP, Shah Naseer Khan of ANP, Siraj Khan of JI, Imran Mahir of JUIF, Lalishah Pakhtunyar of MUT, Nawabzada Jalauddin Khan of PTIP, while Aurangzeb Iqilabi, Ijaz Khan, Hayat Khan, Guldad Khan, Gul Munir, Laiqzada, Muambar Khan and Noor Shah are contesting elections in independent capacity.