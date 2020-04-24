Cargo plane carrying medical supplies from China reaches Islamabad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A cargo plane of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) carrying protective gears to fight coronavirus from China on Friday landed at the Islamabad airport.

The PIA flight PK-8897 arrived from Chengdu to Islamabad.

The protective equipment include masks, gloves, sanitizers, testing kits and others to help Pakistan in fight against the deadly virus. The flight was disinfected upon landing at the airport by the authorities.

The equipment was received by the Pakistani authorities on the runway, the sources said.

On Wednesday, a Turkish plane carrying protective gears had reached Islamabad.

The plane was carrying 20,000 N-95 masks and 18500 safety gowns, for Pakistani doctors working in hospitals for treatment of corona-infected patients,reported Radio Pakistan.

Deputy Head of Mission of Turkish Consulate handed over the equipment to the Deputy Chairman of NDMA at the airport.

Earlier this month, a special plane of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) from China with medical supplies regarding coronavirus pandemic had reached Islamabad.