Case against Asad Toor: FIA used SC’s name to launch action, says CJP

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa Monday lamented that the Supreme Court’s name was used to launch action against vlogger Asad Toor, highlighting the discrepancies in the First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

“The inquiry notice [sent to Asad Toor] stated that he is being summoned in an inquiry related to an anti-judiciary campaign whereas the FIR didn’t even mention as such,” the CJP Isa said. The top judge’s remarks came during a hearing of a suo motu case, being heard by a three-member SC bench comprising the CJP, Justice Muhammed Ali Mazhar and Justice Mussarat Hilali, pertaining to the harassment of journalists over FIA’s summons as part of the Joint Investigation Team’s (JIT) probe into the anti-judiciary campaign.

During the hearing on Monday, Barrister Salahuddin Ahmed — who’s representing the Press Association of the Supreme Court (PAS) and the Islamabad High Court Journalists Association (IHCJA) — apprised the court that Toor is currently in jail. “Why is he in jail?” the CJP questioned.

To this, the lawyer cited an FIR registered against the journalist and further urged the court to declare the government’s notification regarding the constitution of the JIT as “null and void”. The chief justice then questioned the applicability and relevancy of the charges included in the FIR registered against Toor, including those pertaining to the “sensitive information”. Highlighting the discrepancies in the FIA’s notice and the FIR against Toor, CJP Isa said: “Neither any SC judge nor the registrar had filed any complaint to the FIA”.

“The officials of FIA are bringing disrepute to the judiciary,” the chief justice observed while lamenting the prospects of the judiciary’s image being tarnished before the public. “Why shouldn’t we send a notice to the FIA for contempt of court?” he questioned. Additionally, the top judge also censured Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad for his failure to report any progress and apprehend culprits. “[You] weren’t able to trace the accused despite the evidence? It’s been four years, how much time do you need? “The whole country is looking at your performance […] Your behaviour indicates that you are in fact a facilitator,” the CJP said while hinting at the top cop’s dismissal as the police chief.