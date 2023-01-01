CEO Economic Zone removal: PHC stops KP caretaker govt

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising of Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim has stopped caretaker government from removal of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zone, on Thursday.

The counsel for petitioner Shumail Ahmad Butt Advocate argued that caretaker government is removing CEO economic zone without jurisdiction while it is place on cabinet meeting agenda. The counsel added that caretaker government is obliged to hold free and fair election which is clear from section 230. He added that it is initiated on behalf to Minister for Industries to favour another candidate.

In the meantime, Justice remarked that the previous government has also appointed CEO six month earlier, however, the counsel argued that the procedure of appointment is starting one year ahead and added that the petitioner is re-appointed on the position.

Although, Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan observed that whose behind this to disturb whole system? Shumail Ahmad Butt advocate argued that caretaker Chief Minister is favouring relatives.

Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan inquired from Shumail Ahmad Butt that he will adjust his relatives or set aside during his one-day of kingship while Shumail Butt argued that he will not accept it because on the next day he should be dethroned. The divisional bench of PHC has stopped caretaker government from removal of CEO Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zone and ordered Secretary Industries to submit reply while adjourned further hearing till 28th March.