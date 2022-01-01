Chairman NDMA meets Chinese Envoy

F.P. Report

Islamabad: Chairman NDMA, Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik met H.E Nong Rong, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan in his office today.

Both discussed the various aspects of mutual collaboration and proactive approach of disaster management in Pakistan.

Chairman NDMA thanked the overwhelming support by Chinese Government in rescue& relief operations during Floods 2022. He also acknowledged the continued assistance from China for rehabilitation phase in flood affected areas. He shared details of transformation plan of futuristic and technology-driven National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) which will be the interface of integrated emergency responsewith all Government stakeholders, humanitarian agencies and international Donors.

The Ambassador underscored the strong collaboration at the front of climate-induced disaster management and stressed on further expansion of the existing working relation with Pakistan. He suggested to chalk out a comprehensive bilateral MOU between NDMA and Ministry of Emergency Management of China (MEM) for remodeling of National Preparedness & Response Regime complemented with technology & information sharing, establishment of Early Warning System and Weather Prediction Analysis. He further stressed on enhancing the bilateral communication between NDMA and MEM.