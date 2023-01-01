China asked to share energy expertise with Afghanistan

KABUL (Agencies): Mawlavi Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), recently visited Sichuan Shenghua Power Supply Technology Co. Ltd. in Chengdu, Sichuan Province.

This company is recognized as one of China’s largest power supply sources. As per a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry, Mawlavi Amir Khan Muttaqi met with company officials to discuss potential electrical energy cooperation between Afghanistan and China. He expressed interest in learning from their experiences in electrical energy production.

Muttaqi highlighted that Afghanistan possesses significant potential for the production of hydroelectric power, wind energy, solar energy, and coal-based power. He emphasized the vast opportunities available for foreign companies interested in investing in these sectors. Mawlavi Muttaqi, leading a delegation, had traveled to China to participate in the third meeting of the Trans-Himalayan Forum.