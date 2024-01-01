China creates world’s first AI baby

Monitoring Desk

BEIJING: Chinese scientists has created the world’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI) baby.

A group of Chinese scientists have claimed to have developed an AI child possessing abilities and behaviors akin to a three to four-year-old human.

Dubbed “Tongtong” or “Little Girl” in Chinese, this AI creation is being hailed as a significant milestone by the artificial general intelligence (AGI) community.

The unveiling of this creation took place at the Frontier of General Artificial Intelligence Technology Exhibition by Chinese researchers.

According to reports, this innovative AI model not only exhibits learning capabilities but also demonstrates a degree of emotional attachment, a feature unprecedented in AI development thus far.

The creators at the Beijing Institute for General Artificial Intelligence assert that Tongtong or Little Girl is continually enhancing its skills and understanding through interactions with humans.

This breakthrough marks a notable advancement in the realm of AI, potentially reshaping how we perceive and interact with artificial intelligence systems in the future.