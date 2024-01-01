China gets orders from Greece’s W Marine

Courtesy: Splash 247

BEIJING: Greece’s W Marine has ordered a pair of 82,000 dwt kamsarmaxes in China, marking its first newbuild in nearly 20 years.

The Yannis Sarantitis-established bulker owner has tapped Chengxi Shipyard to build and deliver the duo in 2026 for a reported $72m.

W Marine lists 16 vessels on its website ranging in size from panamax to post-panamax, including the 93,000 dwt W Ace the company’s only newbuild contracted back in 2006.

Despite its inactivity on the newbuilding scene, the company had picked up five ships in the secondhand market last year, the latest being the 81,600 dwt Presinge Trader. The 2016-built ship, costing about $25.5m, will be W Marine’s youngest bulker upon delivery around March.