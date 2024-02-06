Yemeni Armed Forces target American ship “Star Nasia”, British ship “Morning Tide” in Red Sea

FP Report

SANAA: God Almighty said: {O you who have believed, fight those of your kind from among the disbelievers, and they will find out among you sternness and harshness. Know that God is with the righteous. }

God Almighty has spoken the truth.

In triumph for the opperessed people of Palestine, and within the response to the American-British agression.

The Naval Forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces and with the help of God, have carried out two military operations in the red sea, the first targeted the American ship “Star Nasia”, while the other one targeted the British ship “Morning Tide”, with suitable naval missiles, and strikes were direct and accurate.

The Yemeni Armed Forces will carry out more military operations against all hostile Amirecan-British targets in the Arab and Red seas, within the right to respond to the aggression, and the right to defend our beloved Yemen and its people.

The Yemeni Armed Forces emphasize the continuation of their military operations in the Red and seas against Israeli shipping or those heading to the ports of occupied Palestine until the siege is lifted and the aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is stopped.

God is sufficient for us, and He is the best disposer of affairs, the best protector, and the best helper.