China’s crude oil output up

F.P. Report

BEIJING: China’s crude oil production, processing and imports registered strong expansion in August, official data shows. The country produced 17.47 million tonnes of crude oil last month, up 3.1 percent year on year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

China’s total imports of crude oil stood at 52.8 million tonnes, surging 30.9 percent over one year earlier, the NBS said. The data also shows that the country processed 64.69 million tonnes of crude oil in the same period, jumping 19.6 percent from the same period of 2022.(APP)