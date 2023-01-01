China’s food trade with BRI countries increased

F.P. Report

BEIJING: In the first eight months of this year, China’s trade in food products with countries along the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) reached 553.82 billion yuan ($76.10 billion), a 10.4 percent increase compared to the same period last year and a significant 162 percent increase compared to 2013, officials said at the first conference on import and export food safety cooperation of the Belt and Road, which was held in Nanning, South China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

The meeting gathered over 100 representatives and officials of over 20 BRI countries, Global Times reported on Saturday.Aimed at creating a new platform for international cooperation and governance in food safety among countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the meeting adopted a BRI food safety cooperation initiative to deepen pragmatic cooperation, share supervision experiences and promote the establishment of scientific and rational international rules and standards.

In recent years, China’s customs department has actively collaborated with BRI countries to improve food safety governance, and cooperation has expanded and diversified.

As of June this year, China has signed over 200 cooperation agreements related to the Belt and Road Initiative with 152 countries and 32 international organizations, leading to a significant increase in the variety and volume of food trade, Lü Weihong, deputy chief of the General Administration of Customs, said at the meeting.

Over the past decade, China has established customs inspection and quarantine cooperation with 171 countries and regions, signing nearly 400 international cooperation agreements on the access of agricultural and food products, Lü said.

As a result of closer cooperation between the customs authorities, an increasing number of unique and characteristic foods from BRI countries are entering the Chinese market.

In 2022, China’s trade in food products with BRI countries reached 786.31 billion yuan, up 135.3 percent compared to 2013. (APP)