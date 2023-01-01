ARCS provides free health services for 632 patients

KABUL (Agencies): The mobile health team of the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) has provided free health services to 632 patients in Musahi district of Kabul. According to a statement released by Afghan Red Crescent Society, the organization believes that providing services through mobile health clinics is an effective step, in areas of the country where people do not have access to health services. In addition to donating free medicines to the needy, the aforementioned health team, also provides necessary health advice and guidelines, during which, the mobile health team has provided free medicines and health advice to 632 patients, during the last two weeks.