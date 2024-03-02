Chinese artist Cai Wanlin’s sculptures displayed in Italy

The latest sculptures by Chinese artist Cai Wanlin are on display at the Palatium Vetus in Italy as part of his solo overseas exhibition. The series of new sculptures were unveiled by the Cassa di Risparmio di Alessandria and are now part of its permanent collection.

In 2023, his yy series of works, which he is particularly known for, were exhibited in Turin, Milan, and the island of Sicily.

According to Vincenzo Sanfo, the curator of the exhibition, yy reveals the artist’s self-expression and his own role in facing the world. It doesn’t listen or speak, but it can keenly present the passage of time and social changes. It is also a way of viewing the world. For instance, artist Cai Wanlin uses the cartoon-like images of yy and condenses them into a global language that transcends cultural contexts. It travels between the cartoon world and the real world, achieving deeper expressions in reality and mirroring.

Meanwhile, two academic seminars were also held for the exhibition.

Courtesy: globaltimes