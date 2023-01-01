Chitral’s peace and stability reassured

F.P. Report

CHITRAL: Commander Peshawar, during his visit to Chitral, held a meeting with district administration officials, citizens and the families of martyrs. The focus of the discussions revolved around enhancing security and maintaining peace in Chitral. During the meeting, comprehensive briefings were given on the security situation in Chitral, along with measures aimed at safeguarding peace and stability.

Corps Commander Peshawar emphasized the unwavering commitment to maintaining law and order in the area, asserting that no entity would be permitted to disrupt peace or challenge the authority of the state. Expressing gratitude for the support of the patriotic citizens of Chitral, Corps Commander Peshawar acknowledged the joint efforts of the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps North and other law enforcement agencies in thwarting a recent terrorist attack and dispelling associated propaganda.

The citizens of Chitral echoed their commitment to working alongside Pak Army and other law enforcement agencies to preserve peace in this naturally breathtaking Chitral. Chitral’s residents affirmed the presence of complete tranquility in their homeland, which boasts abundant natural beauty.

They urged the nation not to be swayed by rumors and to visit Chitral to witness the peace for themselves. The meeting saw the participation of high-ranking officials, including Chief Secretary KP, Inspector General Frontier Corps North, Commissioner Malakand, and DPO Chitral. Later, Corps Commander Peshawar met with the families of the martyrs, commending their unwavering patience and dedication.