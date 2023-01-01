CM arranges APC on KP financial issues

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister, Azam Khan arranged all parties conference (APC) for resolution of financial problems of the province.

Besides others, the meeting was attended by top leadership of political and religious parties of KP, including Sirajul Haq, Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali, Ameer Muqam, Arbab Alamgir and Shahjee Gul Afridi. The meeting was told that Rs180 billion were pending to federation under head of different federal transfer and promises made during KP-Fata merger was yet to be fulfilled.

APC decided to constitute a jirga comprising leaders of all parties for getting constitutional rights of the province and would meet the prime minister next week for raising the issue of arrears and outstanding dues. The conference underlined the need for collective efforts for achievement of constitutional rights of the province and thanked the Chief Minister for convening the meeting of APC.

The APC observed that KP was confronted to financial problems and suggested sale of windfall wood placed in different forests. It was also decided to placed the proposal before next Cabinet Meeting for approval if the windfall wood sale and it was expected to earn Rs100 billion to Rs150 billion revenue to the provincial Government kitty.