CM expresses grief; announces financial assistance for rain-affected families

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur on Sunday expressed grief and lamented the loss of precious human lives due to rains in the province and announced financial assistance for the affected families.

In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister, expressed sorrow that several districts including Chitral, Dir, Swat, and Abbottabad have suffered significant human and material losses due to heavy rainfall.

Expressing his grief, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur, lamented the loss of precious human lives resulting from various incidents triggered by the rainfall.

The Chief Minister extended heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the affected families, while also expressing hope for the speedy recovery of the injured.

He directed the Relief Department to provide a detailed report on the human and material losses incurred in the province due to the incidents.

The Chief Minister announced financial assistance for the affected families and instructed relevant authorities to take necessary actions in this regard. “We stand in solidarity with the grieving families,” said Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur.

He assured that the provincial government will not leave the affected individuals alone and will provide them with all possible assistance. “It is imperative to take immediate steps to restore closed roads and other infrastructure damaged by landslides caused by the rainfall,” added Ali Amin Gandapur. He urged the district administration officials to oversee relief and rescue operations themselves.

Efforts will be made on an urgent basis to provide immediate relief to the affected families and ensure the provision of the best medical aid to the injured, as per the directives of the Chief Minister to the concerned district administration.