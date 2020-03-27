CM KP announces economic relief package for the underprivileged

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has announced an economic relief package for the impoverished. The labor class and underprivileged will be given an aid of Rs5000 every month for a period of three months. The relief package will cost an estimated Rs11.4 billion to the government.

CM KP announced this package during a briefing on Friday. He said that this cash money would be distributed under the ‘Ehsaas program’. The CM said that data of 400,000 laborers was being gathered and around 1.9 million households would benefit from the package.

He also announced tax cuts amounting Rs5 billion for the people. He said that with the will of Allah, they would be able to defeat the virus and if the need arises, further steps would be taken by cutting development funds.

On Wednesday, KP government had announced to launch a relief package for the province in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to media during his visit to District Headquarters Hospital in Khyber district, he said “together we can defeat corona pandemic”, adding that with cooperation of public, government and military the coronavirus could be defeated.

Mehmood Khan said the government was working on constituting volunteer teams to assist stoppage of coronavirus outbreak.

The government was appointing as many as 2000 doctors on contract basis, he said and added that 1300 doctors had been appointed while approval of 600 more doctors through public service commission had been granted.