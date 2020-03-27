Shops in Punjab to be closed by 8pm amid coronavirus lockdown

F.P. Report

LAHORE: In a bid to make the lockdown against spread of coronavirus in the province more effective, the government of Punjab has decided to only allow shops in the province to remain open from 8:00 am till 8:00 pm.

This was announced by provincial minister Raja Basharat in a press conference in which he said that currently, there was no shortage of goods in Punjab and the situation was relatively normal.

He announced that to keep movement of people to a minimum, shops will only be allowed to remain open till 8 pm.

The province is currently under partial lockdown with all government and private offices, shopping malls and recreational places closed down while pillion riding is also banned.

Only two persons have been allowed to go with the patient to hospitals or health care centers. Factories manufacturing and supplying eatables, medicines, medical equipment and necessary items will also remain open.

The officials of Health Ministry, security agencies and media houses have been exempted from this lockdown as no restrictions are applicable on them.

Essential service providers including WASA, WAPDA and telecom companies will continue to work and Edhi and other welfare organizations are also permitted to carry on with their tasks.

Earlier, Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar told that the decision of lockdown from 24th March 9:00am to 6th April 9:00am was made in the cabinet committee for anti-coronavirus.

Sardar Buzdar announced that line departments will perform their duties in case of any violation as section 144 is imposed in the province.

The CM also paid tributes to Pakistan Army, civil administration, medical staff and local bodies employees and media for performing their duties in this hour of trial.