CM KP reiterates to equip police with modern arms

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: An important meeting to review law and order in the province, and deliberate upon the matters related to strengthening of police force in merged districts, was held here on Tuesday with the Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah in the chair.

Besides Caretaker Provincial Ministers Dr. Aamir Abdullah, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur, Additional Chief Secretary Home Muhammad Abid Majeed and other senior officials attended the meeting. Divisional Commissioners and Regional Police Officers participated in the meeting via video link.

The meeting was briefed in detail on the overall situation of law and order, challenges, measures for maintenance of law and order by the police force and future course of action for stringent security measures.

Addressing the participants, the chief minister said that maintenance of law and order in the province was one of the priority areas of the caretaker government, adding that all required resources would be provided to the police force on a priority basis to achieve the end results. He said that the role of the police force in maintaining law and order and protecting the lives and properties of citizens is praise worthy, however in view of the existing situation, the police force needs to work with more vigilance and coordination so as to achieve the desired results. The Chief Minister made it clear that the provincial government would go all out to fully equip the police force and morale of police jawans would be kept high at all cost.

The chief minister directed the quarters concerned to come up with a viable plan for strengthening and capacity building of the police force in newly merged districts, adding that the incumbent government would implement that plan in letter and spirit. He also directed the authorities concerned to devise a mechanism for reward and appreciation of police officers and officials having outstanding performance adding that efforts should also be made to improve the existing system of prosecution to ensure punishment of those involved in terrorism and other crimes of serious nature.