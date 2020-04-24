CM Sindh announces to limit Taraweeh prayers in mosques to 3-5 persons

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah in a video message on Thursday night announced that Taraweeh prayers in mosque across Sindh province during the holy month of Ramazan will be restricted to 3-5 persons and requested other persons to offer prayers at home.

Murad Ali Shah in his video message said that in view of increasing number of coronavirus cases and in consultation with medical professionals, we have taken the difficult decision to follow previous SOP for Friday prayers (3 to 5 people). Similarly people will also be required to offer Taraweeh prayers at home.

CM Sindh said that mosques across the province will remain open and Taraweeh prayers will be offered as usual but only the staff will be allowed to participate as its is feared that the coronavirus pandemic will spread massively if large gathering are not avoided.

He said that this decision in no way contradicts the decision taken by the federal government, and has been taken in consultation with President Arif Alvi. A clarification to that effect has also been tweeted by the President himself.

“I appreciate the support extended by Ulema to date, and urge them to continue to support us, as we all work together to overcome the coronavirus pandemic. May Allah guide us to the right path!” he said.