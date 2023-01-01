Coalition to abstain from by-polls, says Marriyum

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said the coalition government partners had unanimously decided not to contest the upcoming by-elections on vacant seats of the National Assembly.

Now there would be only the “fascist party” (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf), which would contest the by-polls and return to the National Assembly, the minister said in a statement. She said the “fascist party” was clueless about its political future. On the one hand, it had approached the courts for the approval of the resignations of its members of the National Assembly and on the other against their acceptance.

She questioned why the PTI MNAs had resigned en bloc, besides dissolving the provincial assemblies, if they wanted to contest the by-elections. The “fascist party” seemed to be in an imbroglio as it was trapped among elections, parliament and courts, she added. Marriyum said Imran Khan would no more be allowed to create chaos in the country.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb also said that the government was aware of the problems being faced by the journalist community and it was taking all possible steps to solve them.

The minister was talking to a delegation of the Murree Press Club which met her here. During the meeting, the importance of tourism in Murree, Murree Press Club and other important issues including problems faced by journalists came under discussion. The minister said the present coalition government fully believed in freedom of expression. Marriyum said that practical steps were being taken for group insurance of journalists in the country.

Important amendments were being made in the law regarding the payment of salaries of journalists, she assured. The minister listened to the problems of the delegation and assured to solve the problems faced by the working journalists including their safety and training. The delegation comprised Murree Press Club President Abdul Hameed Abbasi, Chairman Shafqat Abbasi, General Secretary Yasir Abbasi, senior members Owaisul Haq and Abuzar Abbasi.