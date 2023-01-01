COAS Asim Munir says acts like May 9 will not be tolerated

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir loudly declared that the acts like May 9 will not be tolerated and the nation will neither forgive nor forget those who desecrate the martyrs’ memorials.

On the occasion of Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited Police Line Islamabad and addressed the families of the police martyrs.

Pak Army Chief Gen Asim said that what happened on May 9 is very sad and condemnable and the nation will not forgive those who undermine the dignity of martyrs as those martyrs whom Allah Almighty has given eternal life, nothing can nullify their sacrifices.

Gen Asim said the Pakistan army, police and law enforcement agencies are the symbol of the state and like a leaden wall which does not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the sake of the country and the nation.

He said he wants to convey a message to the heirs of the martyrs of all law enforcement agencies that the people of Pakistan and the Pakistan Army stand and will continue to stand with them.

On arrival at the police line, the Chief of Army Staff was received by Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan.