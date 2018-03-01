COAS assures endeavor to bring normalcy in Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that efforts will continue to maintain normalcy in Karachi and the rest of the province.

Addressing the officers during his visit to Karachi Corps headquarters HQ and Malir garrison on Thursday, the army chief

said that peace in national economic hub Karachi is vital for security and stability of Pakistan, according to a statement from Inter Services Public Relations (ISDPR).

The COAS was given an update on security situation of the province especially Karachi and operational preparedness of the Corps.

General bajwa hailed performance of Pakistan Rangers Sindh in maintaining improved security in the metropolis.

He also appreciated officers for their professional excellence towards defense and security of the country, the statement added.

