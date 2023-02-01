COAS, Centcom Chief take up terror issue

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: During a telephonic conversation with Pakistan’s Army Chief General Asim Munir, the United States (US) Central Command (Centcom) Wednesday expressed condolences over the loss of lives in Peshawar attack.

Centcom Commander General Michael Kurilla held a telephonic conversation with Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, said a tweet. General Kurilla expressed his condolences to the families of the victims of the terrorist attack in Peshawar. The Pakistan-US military leadership also discussed counter-terrorism and border issues.

Army reaffirms Pakistan’s support to Kashmiris’ indigenous freedom struggle: Pakistan Army has reaffirmed its commitment to Pakistan’s support to indigenous freedom struggle of brave Kashmiris as per relevant UN resolutions and aspirations of the people of Kashmir. The reaffirmation was made during the 255th Corps Commanders’ Conference presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir, at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

The conference took notice of human rights violations by Indian troops in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Indian design to alter the demographic composition of the territory. At the conference, the participants were briefed in detail about prevailing and emerging threats, the situation in IIOJK and ongoing intelligence-based operations being undertaken by Army and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) for breaking the nexus between terrorists and their support mechanism across the country.

The Army Chief directed all corps commanders to continue to focus on anti-terrorism operations in coordination with intelligence and LEAs with renewed resolve till the time sustainable peace is established.

The forum paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the Peshawar Police Line blast and vowed that perpetrators would be brought to exemplary justice. On the occasion, the COAS emphasised that such immoral and cowardly acts could not shake the resolve of the nation but rather reinvigorate their determination to succeed in the ongoing war against terror with zero tolerance for any terrorist entity.