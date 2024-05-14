COAS extends condolences over Iranian President’s demise

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir has extended deep condolences with Iranian military leadership over the sad demise of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahain and other important officials.

In a telephone call with Chief of General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri today, he expressed deep grief over the sad and unfortunate incident of helicopter crash on Sunday last which led to demise of the Iranian President, the Foreign Minister and other high officials.

The Army Chief expressed that Late President Ebrahim Raisi and Late Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian were exceptional leaders and true friends of Pakistan.

He highlighted that loss of both the leaders and others was truly tragic and irreparable.

General Syed Asim Munir on behalf of all ranks of Pakistan Army extended prayers for the departed souls and well wishes for the bereaved families.

He said Pakistan has historic, cultural and brotherly ties with Iran and the Armed Forces of both the countries have always stood together.

Major General Mohammad Bagheri thanked the Army Chief for sharing grief and vowed to continue the cooperation between the two militaries.