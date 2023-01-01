COAS says terrorists have no religious or ideological moorings

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir Saturday asserted that terrorists have no religious or ideological moorings, but only misguided conceptions forced through coercion or inducement.

The army chief’s remarks, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations, came during his visit to the metropolis where he arrived to meet the injured of the Karachi Police Office (KPO) attack on Friday night.

On his visit, General Munir — who was accompanied by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and received by Commander Karachi Corps — praised the bravery, morale and sacrifices of the army, police and Rangers in the line of duty.

“No nation can overcome such challenges with kinetic actions only. It needs mutual trust, the will of the people and synergy between all stakeholders. Pakistanis have always rejected and defeated terrorism and extremism in all its manifestations,” COAS said while hoping for a united nation to prevail upon the menace of terrorism for a “shared prosperous future”.

The military chief and CM Murad were later briefed about the KPO incident at Corps Headquarters. The two also visited the site of the attack, which was cleared last night following a successfully coordinated CT operation involving the Pakistan Army Special Service Group (SSG), Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Sindh Police while “sending all terrorists to hell”. Also speaking at the occassion, Sindh chief minister said that the state acknowledges and salutes the innumerable sacrifices rendered by law enforcement agencies and the nation’s unbreakable resolve against terrorism.

Funerals of KPO attack martyrs offered: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah attended the funerals of two police constables, Ghulam Abbas Leghari and Mohammad Saeed, and sweeper Ajmal Masih, who laid their lives while fighting the terrorists at the Karachi Police Office (KPO) on Friday evening.

The funerals were held at the Central Police Office (CPO) on Saturday afternoon and were attended by Minister Labour Saeed Ghani, Corps Commander Karachi, Lt Gen Babar Iftikhar, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Home Secretary Saeed Mangnijeo, Additional IG Karachi Javed Odho and other Additional IGPs, DIGs, SSPs, Rangers officers, family members of martyrs, and members of civil society. The funerals were organized with official protocol and the coffins of the martyrs were draped with the national flag.

The CM, Corps Commander, Chief Secretary, and IG Police carried the coffins in the funeral procession. Murad Ali Shah met with the family members of the martyrs and gave them consolation while assuring them that they would be looked after properly. The CM sent the flag-draped coffins of martyrs, Ghulam Abbas, Mohammad Saeed, and Ajmal Massih, to Larkana, Korangi, and Faisalabad, respectively for their burial.

Murad Ali Shah said the policemen, rangers, and the Pak Army fought bravely with the terrorist who attacked KPO and killed them. “Their sacrifice would be remembered in history.” He added that the sweeper of KPO, Ajmal Masih, also laid his life and proved that there was no need for any designation or responsibility to fight against the enemy but every citizen and official needed to fight in his personal capacity against the enemies of the state and the people.

Earlier, the CM also offered funeral prayers of Rangers Sub-inspector Taimur who also embraced martyrdom while fighting against the terrorists at KPO. His funeral was held at Rangers Headquarters at 5:30 am. The CM also visited JPMC late Friday night where the injured policemen and Rangers officials of the KPO operation were shifted for treatment. He went from bed to bed, personally interacted with every injured, acclaimed their bravery, and termed them heroes. He was accompanied by his advisor, Murtaza Wahab.