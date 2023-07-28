Coming back from holiday? How to beat the post-vacation blues

Leyla Yvonne Ergil

I believe many will concur that the hardest part of any holiday is in its aftermath and having to assimilate to life as you knew it before you got the chance to frolic in the sea, lay out on the sand and enjoy long nights under the moon and stars

Coming back from a vacation can sometimes leave you feeling down and longing for more relaxation and adventure. Add to this the stress of the expectation that you would have returned rested and rejuvenated, and suddenly coming home can seem like quite the conundrum and one can easily find themselves needing another vacation just to get over the sadness and stress of returning from a vacation.

After all, we work all year for just a glimpse of a handful of days in which we are not slaves to time, can live in the moment, get plenty of sleep and even more rest and deeply connect with others. But the thing is, if you have the post-travel blues, thankfully there are ways you can incorporate some of the healthy and relaxing practices of holidaying into your daily life that can help make the transition back to “normal” life easier and even inspired.

Here are some strategies that can be adapted to keep the relaxing and rewarding benefits of a holiday alive.

Ease back into routine

Instead of abruptly jumping back into work or other responsibilities, give yourself a little transition period, such as first day back in the office in which you don’t take part in any meetings and just focus on catching up from where you left off. Set achievable goals such as going through your emails, planning the week and catching up with coworkers from a more social standpoint, rather than diving into meeting deadlines, making presentations and putting unnecessary pressure on yourself. Taking a gradual approach to returning to the daily grind can make the transition smoother and less overwhelming.

Share your experiences

One of the best parts of returning from a vacation is having a lot of fun stories to share with others. Take the opportunity to talk about your trip, show your photos, or write a social media or blog post about your adventures. Sharing your stories not only helps you relive the positive moments but also allows others to learn from your experiences and may even inspire them to plan their own vacations.

Reflect on your vacation

Take some time to reminisce about the enjoyable moments and experiences you had during your holiday and figure out if there are any lessons to be learned. Think about what you enjoyed the most about it and put it into words, either in your mind or by journaling and see if you can incorporate any of the practices that differed during your time away into your daily life.

Engage five senses

Many of us get the most pleasure from the spontaneity and being present in our surroundings during a vacation. Visuals of new sights, experiencing new places and people can give us a childlike sense of wonder and awe, which is a major contributor to the happiness we feel while on holiday. But the thing is, there are still things that can make us feel wondrous and in awe of the planet in our usual environments we just don’t take the time to proverbially smell the roses. But we can do so by focusing on each of the five senses, which means taking time to truly taste something not in the presence of screens, to smell something pleasant, look at the horizon, listen to relaxing music and feel something special, which could be the water of a jacuzzi or the grass on the ground.

Practice self-care

Take care of yourself physically and mentally. Get enough sleep, maintain a balanced diet and engage in regular exercise. Take part in activities that help you relax and recharge, such as reading, meditating, practicing yoga or taking long walks in nature. Luckily in Türkiye we have traditions such as the hammam and the hairdresser for beauty care and we have parks and many forest and coastal paths to hike and exercise options such as yoga and pilates are available and accessible in nearly every city and larger town in the country.

Get back to human nature

Part of the reason we long for our past vacations is that we most likely engaged in activities that make us feel good due to our human nature and being out in nature. These are activities that include an element of play and rest, such as swimming, playing beach volleyball and frolicking in the forests. To recreate that joy in your regular life, find ways to connect with soil and/ or to play with people. Gardening, going to a pool, kayaking on the Bosporus, playing tennis, joining a team of sorts or simply lighting candles at night are all ways we can connect to our primal self for a regular practice of recharging.

Plan your next adventure

Having something to look forward to can help alleviate the post-vacation blues. Start researching and planning your next vacation or even a weekend getaway. It could be a great opportunity to explore new destinations, learn about different cultures or indulge in activities you enjoy. If you cannot physically travel at the moment, then work on creating your bucket list and preparing an action plan for the future.

Explore local surroundings

Just because you’re not on vacation doesn’t mean you can’t explore and discover new things in your local area. Look for interesting events, attractions, or hidden gems near you. Engaging in local activities can help create a sense of adventure and make you appreciate your surroundings. Take the time to engage in activities you know you enjoy in your surroundings, such as visiting a museum, going to a concert or discovering something new to do in the area. No matter how many years you have been somewhere, you might be pleasantly surprised at the wonders in the surroundings that were yet to be discovered.

Create mini retreat

Whether you choose to go it alone or with friends, nearly every practice that is included in a wellness retreat or otherwise, can be incorporated into your own surroundings, we just don’t tend to make them a part of our daily life. If yoga or meditation is something that makes you feel good, then start scheduling it into your daily routine. Similarly, set aside time to relax and read a book or plan a field trip into nature such as to Istanbul’s forests or beaches. You can easily create a mini-retreat day on the weekends, but what matters is making the commitment to make yourself and peace of mind a priority as we only tend to do when we step out of our daily routine.

Connect with loved ones

New studies show that one of the biggest contributors to our happiness is our social connection, after all, we are social creatures. Thus, if all else fails and you just can’t seem to shake the post-vacation blues away, then carve out some time to just spend with friends and family. Engage in activities together, plan outings or simply have meaningful conversations. Sharing experiences and enjoying the company of loved ones can help uplift your mood and provide a sense of belonging. This will allow you to focus on the positive aspects of your everyday life and help maintain a positive mindset.

Remember, it’s natural to feel a little down after a vacation, but incorporating some of the enjoyable practices you embark on during holidays into your daily life will improve it. Use any negative feelings as a lesson and learning curve to troubleshoot and optimize your daily routine to feel better. We only have this one life and if we problem-solve it right, we can start enjoying it even more right now and at any time of the year. So, seek opportunities to incorporate the relaxation and joy you experienced during your vacation into your daily routine and pursue activities or hobbies that bring you happiness and make you feel fulfilled.

Courtesy: Dailysabah