Completion of ongoing projects Govt’s priority: Mahmood Khan

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan says the next annual developmental programme will be framed keeping in view public interests and issues.

Talking to Minister for Communication and Works Akbar Ayub in a meeting in Peshawar today, he said completion of ongoing mega projects will be priority of the government.

The Chief Minister said responsibilities of the government have been increased after merger of tribal districts in the province.