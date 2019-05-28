Maryam should be ashamed of using Youm-e-Takbeer as political show: Shahbaz Gill

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister spokesperson Dr Shahbaz Gill lashed out at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz for turning Youm-e-Takbeer into a political show by saying that her advisors have informed her with wrong facts about the history of Pakistan.

While responding to her speech, Dr Shahbaz Gill asserted that Pakistan was made a nuclear state by the effort of national heroes and state institutions. “I am glad that this idea was of state otherwise corruption would have been done if it was carried out by PML-N”, he added.

Provincial CM spokesperson said that Maryam Nawaz has presented former premier Nawaz Sharif as a nuclear scientist in her speech. People are scared that she might even give Nawaz credit for making Pakistan. They probably don’t even know which national heroes have contributed in the nuclear power, he added.

Dr Shahbaz Gill expressed that PML-N have bombarded masses with corruption in past three decades. Nawaz Sharif’s biggest blast in the history of Pakistan is to do billion rupees of corruption in national exchequer, he taunted.

He said that Maryam Nawaz should be ashamed of turning Youm-e-Takbeer into a political show.

He further added that masses have already rejected the PML-N. They are crying for the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO). Their mysterious silence has not resulted fruitful, he concluded.