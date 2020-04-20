Confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 8,418 in Pakistan, 176 dead

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country rose to 8,418 after 425 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours.

According to the government’s statistics, 1,970 patients have recovered from the disease, while 17 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll currently stands at 176.

The total number of tests conducted, so far in the country stands at an access of 104302 with 4,873 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, according to the statistics released by the national dashboard.

Currently, 6,272 patients are being treated at various hospitals and quarantine facilities across the country, while 36 people in Pakistan have recovered from the coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

Earlier on April 18, highlighting the low number of coronavirus cases recorded across the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the number of Covid-19 cases could see a spike by the middle of the next month.

Speaking at a media briefing in Islamabad, the premier said there would have been 50,000 cases by April 25 as per initial projections but that is not the case. He added new projections suggest the country will see 12,000 to 15,000 patients.

PM Imran Khan took exception to “fake” news about higher number of Covid-19 fatalities in Karachi where he said panic was being spread that more deaths have occurred because of the virus than being reported.

He was of the view that fighting the pandemic and saving people’s lives is a national duty and should not be hindered by such fake news or politics.

Prime minister Imran Khan also said the government’s taking early decisions and imposing an early lockdown are yielding results.