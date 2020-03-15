Containing coronavirus outbreak

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting of National Security Committee and approved a comprehensive strategy to contain the outbreak of coronavirus infections when the cases rose to 29. The strategy encompasses closure of borders with Iran and Afghanistan for two weeks; allowing international flights on three airports where proper screening facilities of passengers are in place; closure of all education institutions till April 5; and directing Ministry of National Food Security to prepare a contingency plan for smooth supply of food commodities within the .

The decision about the closure of borders with neighbouring countries was inevitable because it were the returning pilgrims from Iran that led to increase in number of infections in the province of Sindh and a case was reported in Gilgit Baltistan. It vindicated the earlier stance of the federal government of closing border with China, suspending PIA flights to Beijing and other Airports in China and deciding against the repatriation of stranded Pakistanis. Had such a policy been adopted in case of returnees from Iran, the number of infections would not have been on the rise. However, better late than never, and hopefully, efforts of federal and provincial government will help contain the spread of novel corona virus which had taken a mutated form. It is also a matter of satisfaction that the forum of National Security Committee is available for taking appropriate decisions with follow up for quick implementation.

The pandemic Coronavirus has now spread to 149 countries and the number of fatalities has risen 5541. In Iran 97 more deaths have been reported and the virus has claimed 641lives there so far. The number of infections has jumped to 131,500 worldwide. World Health Organi8sation (WHO) Chief Tedras Adhanom Ghebreyesus has declared Europe the “epicenter of Coronavirus outbreak and has described the alarming rate of increase in death toll as “tragic milestone.” Among the European countries Italy is the worst hit with number deaths from coronavirus outbreak jumping to over 1000. In the last 24 hours 250 fatalities have been reported. It was because of the ringing of alarm bells by WHO Chief that the International Monetary Fund have approved an emergency financial assitance to help the countries affected countries for treatment of infected people and stem the tide of this fatal virus. The WHO Chief comment on the situation in Europe prompted the US President Donald Trump to announce national state of emergency, closing borders with neighbouring countries and banning flights from Europe.

There are no state-of-the art screening, Quarantine in Pakistan, however, the treatment provided to coronavirus positive cases is doing wonders as three patients have fully recovered from the disease. Vaccines for the prevention from corona virus have not been developed although WHO has assigned the task of developing effective vaccine against this virus. Moreover, no research literature has been published in the topnotch medical journals. Advisor to the Prime Minister on Health has rightly cautioned the citizens to take precautionary measures such as washing hands, not touching face, staying away from sick people, avoiding entry in large gathering, and adopting self-quarantine if get infected. But unfortunately, the TV footages of returnees from Iran showed that quite oblivious and were least bothered about availing the screening facilities at Taftan border. However, the outbreak of coronavirus across the world serves a lesson for the political leadership of Pakistan to take immediate decision for establishing Virology Lab at National Health Laboratories Islamabad and recruit high caliber experts to run this facility efficiently for screening tests and preparation of vaccines for other viral infection which have already been developed in other countries . Let us hope that if Pakistan receives financial assistance from the IMF corona response programme, the money shall be judiciously spent on strengthening the research infrastructure of National Health Laboratories and establishing state-of-the –art screening and quarantine facilities in the country.