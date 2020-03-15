FO barred from statements against India during Nawaz’s era: former spox

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office’s former spokesperson Tasneem Aslam revealed that they had been instructed not to deliver statements against India during the tenure of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The former FO spokesperson Tasneem Aslam made some revelations during an interview to a private news channel, saying Sharif family was in support of India. Aslam said she thought business purposes were the reason to favour India by Sharif family.

“Foreign Office (FO) had been instructed not to use names of India and Kulbhushan [while delivering statments] during Nawaz Sharif’s era. We had been ordered by [former premier] Nawaz Sharif to avoid statements against India.”

“It is the policy of Pakistan to meet Hurriyet leadership whenever a leader from Islamabad visit New Delhi. Despite his [Nawaz Sharif] participation in [Indian prime minister Narendra] Modi’s oath-taking ceremony, he did not meet Kashmiris.”

She added that the foreign office did not mention Indian activities in Balochistan during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure.

Ms Aslam criticised that the policy had not benefitted Pakistan, regardless of discussing any advantage received by Nawaz Sharif and the diplomats had also witnessed unchanged policy from Indian side.

Tasneem Aslam had performed duties as Foreign Office spokesperson during the tenure of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)’s Nawaz Sharif.

The career diplomat had also served in various missions in New Delhi, The Hague and Paris after joining Foreign Service of Pakistan in 1984 besides being ambassador to Italy and Morocco during 2007-2010 and in 2012 respectively. From August 2013 till December 2013, Aslam had been appointed as Additional Foreign Secretary for European Affairs.