Senate to elect new chairman today

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain has summoned a session of the Senate on Monday (today) and members of the Parliament’s upper house will elect their new chairman and deputy chairman.

Senator Sardar Yaqoob Nasir was announced as presiding officer by president for the much-anticipated polls.

Nomination papers for Senate chairman and deputy chairman will then be submitted in the Senate Secretariat at noon.

The nomination papers will be reviewed at 2pm after which another session will be summoned at 4pm the same day, when the chairman and deputy chairman will be elected through voting.

Following the election, the Senate chairman will take oath, and will then swear in his deputy.

The PPP and PTI had given Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo the authority to bring forth a joint candidate for the slots with help of the newly-elected independent senators from Balochistan.

PML-N would field Hasil Bizenjo of the National Party for the seat of Senate chairman and Nuzhat Sadiq as his deputy.

The PML-N and its allies claim that they are ahead in the numbers game, and are certain of support from five senators of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), two of eight from FATA and one each from the Awami National Party and Balochistan National Party (Mengal).

A total of 53 votes are needed to win the posts.

