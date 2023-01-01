Cops sans firepower during Imran’s arrest operation: IGP

LAHORE (PPI): Inspector General (IG) Punjab said Thursday that the police force was without any firepower during the arrest operation of PTI chairman Imran Khan at his residence Zaman Park. As per details, the IG Punjab clarified that police forces from two provinces and people who wear a uniform can never fight with each other. He said that the police will ensure the supremacy of the law but it should never be considered a weakness.

The IG Punjab maintained that this was planned earlier too that DIG will take the warrant to PTI chief Imran khan’s residence. He refuted rumours about police weapons and clarified that throughout the operation the police had no weapons with them. The operation was stopped because of the PSL Match which the police secured properly, he added. IG Punjab further said that when petrol bombs are thrown from the other side and stones are pelted too then the police fire shells.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan claimed the real intent of the LEAs behind the entire episode was to “abduct and assassinate” him. In a series of Tweets, Imran Khan had written: “Clearly arrest claim was mere drama because the real intent is to abduct & assassinate. From tear gas & water cannons, they have now resorted to live firing.”

Meanwhile, the security of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence has been withdrawn. As per details, the personal security of PTI chief Imran Khan has brought the containers outside Zaman Park.

The personal security will check the people coming and going out of Zaman Park on their own. A huge number of PTI workers have gathered outside Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence. Earlier, PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan claimed the real intent of the LEAs behind the entire episode was to “abduct and assassinate” him.

In a series of Tweets, Imran Khan had written: “Clearly arrest claim was mere drama because the real intent is to abduct & assassinate. From tear gas & water cannons, they have now resorted to live firing.” More contingents had reached PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence where a stand-off between party supporters and law enforcers went on for more than 20 hours for the former prime minister’s arrest in the Toshakhana case.

A tense situation prevailed in Lahore in the early hours of Wednesday as police made a fresh attempt to arrest former prime minister Imran Khan but they were facing resistance from hundreds of his supporters gathered outside his residence in Zaman Park. The police failed to arrest the former premier despite the passage of 19 hours as PTI workers laid siege to the path leading to Imran Khan’s residence as well as Canal Road.