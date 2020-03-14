Coronavirus fears: Marriage halls, cinemas to remain shut in Pakistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: With coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) spreading in 135 countries across the globe, authorities in Pakistan have ordered shutdown of all educational institutions, marriage halls and cinemas to prevent mass gatherings.

Special Advisor to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza has confirmed today (Friday) that number of patients infected with COVID-19 has increased to 28. He said that preventing this virus from spreading further is government’s top priority.

Prevention measures by govt

Dr Zafar Mirza said borders play very important role in anti-coronavirus measures, thus, western border is being completey closed. He said Taftan, Chaman and Torkham borders will remain closed until further notice.

The Adviser said that more than six thousand Pakistani pilgrims were present in Iran during coronavirus outbreak.

He also said that international flights will only be allowed to land at three airports in Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi.

Events in marriage halls have been suspended for two weeks, educational institutes will remain shut for three weeks and cinema halls will also remain closed during this period. Dr Zafar Mirza said no will will be allowed to meet prisoners at jails for the next three weeks.

Committee formed

The government has also formed a Naional Coordination Committee headed by Special Advisor to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza. Secretary health, chairman NDMA, ISI, ISPR and repesentatives of military operations will be part of the committee.

The committee will hold its first meeting on Saturday to review measures regarding containment of the coronavirus.