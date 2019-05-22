Corruption allegations: NAB arrests SECMC chief Khurshid Jamali

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Chairman of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) Khurshid Anwer Jamali and three others has been arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on allegations of corruption in Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company.

According to details, Jamali’s arrest warrants were issued two days ago. He was named in NAB’s investigation in Dispatch and Transmission Line of Nooriabad Power Plant.

The SECMC chief was also among those being investigated in fake accounts case and was on Exit Control List.

Sources pointed out that, his arrest is very significant as he has been working since many years on numerous projects with the Sindh government as consultant.