Corruption case: PTI leader Aleem Khan summoned by NAB

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Aleem Khan has been summoned by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday (today) in relation to a corruption probe.

NAB has directed the PTI leader to appear before Lahore office as he was failed to provide relevant documents which was earlier asked from him.

However, the spokesman of Aleem Khan told media that a lawyer of the PTI leader would appear before the NAB and adding that lawyer will submit all the relevant documents and record summoned by the NAB.

He said that Aleem Khan respects courts and will appear whenever summoned.

