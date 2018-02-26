Tallal Chaudry to appear before Supreme Court today in contempt case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Interior Affairs, Tallal Chaudry will appear on Monday (today) before the Supreme Court in a contempt of court case against him.

Earlier Supreme Court had initiated contempt of court proceedings against Chaudry for his derogatory and contemptuous speeches with regard to the court.

Tallal Chaudhry had requested the court on February 24 to withdraw the case as he is innocent and respected the court in any manner and adding that he was not pointing towards the courts in his speeches.

Kamran Murtaza, counsel of Tallal, had sought 10 days from the bench to prepare for the case on February 19. However, a three-member bench, headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan had granted a week’s time to the defense counsel and adjourned the hearing.

Federal Privatization Minister Daniyal Aziz was also served a contempt of court notice by the Supreme Court on Feb 2, reportedly over his controversial speeches and statements made during various TV talk shows.

Advertisements