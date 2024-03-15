Country grapples with colonial system: Siraj

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Sirajul Haq has said that the country still grapples with a colonial system despite 76 years of independence.

Talking to media persons at Mansoorah on Friday, he attributed this persistent state of affairs to dynastic politics and the influence of international powers. He emphasized that meaningful change hinges on the electorate’s choice of honest and dedicated leadership.

Sirajul Haq criticized government formed through manipulated elections, stating that such administrations cannot effectively address the nation’s challenges. He highlighted the deepening polarization following rigged polls and underscored the government’s responsibility to tackle this issue by ensuring the rights of all citizens are safeguarded.

“Contentious and tainted elections have only exacerbated polarization; resolution lies in guaranteeing people’s rights,” he stressed. He lamented the theft of JI’s mandate in the election and pledged to pursue legal avenues, including approaching the Supreme Court, to reclaim their rights.

The JI urged ruling parties to fulfill their manifesto promises, particularly advocating for the provision of free electricity for consumers using up to 300 units. He cautioned against imposing further burdens on the populace, anticipating harsher conditions from international financial bodies like the IMF, which could worsen inflation and taxation woes. He proposed combating corruption and curtailing non-development expenditures to strengthen the economy, while urging an end to the culture of excessive protocol.

Sirajul Haq called for an immediate end to the conflict in Gaza, urging leaders in the Islamic world to intervene. He highlighted Jamaat-e-Islami’s charitable efforts through the al-Khidmat Foundation in providing aid to Palestinians, noting the silence of the world despite the loss of over 32,000 innocent lives during the Gaza war at the hands of Israeli forces.