KP CM, ADB delegation discuss mutual cooperation

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Asian Development Bank (ADB) called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur at Pakhtunkhwa House, Islamabad on Friday and discussed with him matters related to mutual cooperation with special focus on development projects of public welfare being carried out in the province with the financial assistance of Asian Development Bank. Provincial Minister Arshad Ayub was also present on the occasion.

Talking on this occasion, the Chief Minister termed the Asian Development Bank as an important development partner of the provincial government and said that his government wanted to continue this partnership in a more integrated and an effective manner, adding that work on a number of development projects in the various sectors with the financial assistance of Asian Development Bank was in progress.

However, the chief minister said that incumbent provincial government also wanted to further enhance and extend this mutual cooperation and partnership to different sectors including water supply, solar energy, flood protection, solid waste management, urban transport, agriculture, livestock, food security and other sectors of social services.

“We expect special cooperation from our development partner for the development of newly merged districts and other backward areas of the province”, he said and added that providing employment opportunities to the people and promoting self-employment among our talented youth are the priority areas of his government. Apart from this, the government also plans to initiate a program for renovation of all major cities in the province.

He further stated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project assisted by ADB was an important project of the provincial government; we need special cooperation for implementing Phase-II of this project as well. “The provincial government has a lot to do in different sectors specially in tourism, health, education, PHE and others”, he remarked and said that the government would like to work in a partnership with ADB for providing basic facilities in the sectors of social services.

Talking on the occasion, the delegates termed the coordination between the provincial government and ADB as exemplary one and said that performance of provincial government team regarding implementation of developmental projects had been remarkable adding that the ADB intended to further promote mutual cooperation and development partnership with the provincial government in different sectors.