Court accepts Asad Toor’s bail plea, orders his release

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad’s special judge central has accepted journalist and YouTuber Asad Toor’s bail plea and ordered his release.

Special judge central Hamayun Dilawar heard Asad Toor’s post-arrest bail plea in a case of alleged involvement in malicious campaign against the state institutions.

Asad Toor’s counsel, investigation officers, along with case records, appeared before the court. Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Procecutor Ishtiaq Hussain Shah was present in court.

The FIA prosecutor informed the judge that there was no reservation on the bail plea acceptance.

Asad Toor’s counsel submitted the Supreme Court’s observations in court during the hearing.

The court inquired about the authenticity of the observations from the investigation officer and the FIA prosecutor who affirmed that these observations were valid and correct.

After hearing the arguments of all parties, the court ordered the release of Asad Toor against surety bonds worth Rs5,000.

What SC chief justice said

Earlier, Supreme Court Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa remarked that the FIR against the journalist didn’t mention malicious judiciary campaigns and the judiciary was in fact, maligned by using its name in the case.

Proceedings in IHC

On the other hand, the Islamabad High Court declared the issuance of notices to journalists by the FIA against the law. The IHC issued the written judgement and declared the notices sent to Asad Toor against the law.

The court reiterated that it had no jurisdiction for suo motu notice therefore, it couldn’t order Asad Toor’s release.

The verdict stated that first illegal notices were issued, and then FIR was lodged. The relevant forums could be approached after the registration of FIR, it said.

The IHC disposed of the plea with the observation that only notices were challenged.

Case background

Asad Toor was accused of running a malicious campaign against the state institutions including judiciary on social media platforms YouTube and X.

The journalist was detained under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 for “provoking the anti-state narrative”.

Courtesy: (Dunya News)